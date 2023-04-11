Bodycam shows police confronting and fatally shooting Louisville bank shooter

Bodycam footage released by police shows the moment officers confronted and fatally shot Louisville bank shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon.

Sturgeon, who is understood to have worked at the bank, is suspected of having shot and killed five people at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville, Kentucky on Monday (10 April), injuring at least eight others.

A statement released by the Louisville Metro Police Department praised “hero” officers Nickolas Wilt and Cory "CJ" Galloway, who were both involved in the shooting response.

