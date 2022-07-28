Liz Truss says she is ‘completely horrified’ by reality show Love Island

Liz Truss said she is "completely horrified" by the reality show Love Island.

During the first Conservative Party hustings in Leeds, Truss was asked if she believed the show needed "reining in" due to complaints of "misogynistic bullying."

"All I can say is that I watched it for 10 minutes with my teenage daughter, and I was completely horrified and I turned it off," Truss said in her response.

The foreign secretary was then subsequently asked if her daughter was "equally horrified," to which she replied, "unfortunately, not."

