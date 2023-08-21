The prosecution’s lead medical expert in the Lucy Letby trial has called for the hospital managers who ignored consultant’s concerns about the killer nurse to stand trial for gross negligent manslaughter.

Doctor Dewi Evans said warning signs were missed, despite four consultants raising concerns about Letby. She has now been found guilty of the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six more.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, De Evans said: “It is astonishing. You can not make this up”.

He added: “They should have their collars felt.”