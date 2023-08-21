Zara Aleena's aunt calls for reform as Lucy Letby refuses to appear for sentencing

The aunt of murder victim Zara Aleena has said that if criminals like Lucy Letby are not persuaded to attend their sentencing it “will continue as a trend”.

Letby has said she won’t appear when she is sentenced for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more.

Farah Naz is calling for a change in the law after the killer of her niece also refused to appear in court. She said reading victim impact statements at the sentencing of her niece’s killer, Jordan McSweeney, without him present “felt farcical” and they “still want to face him”.