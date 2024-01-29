This is the moment violent clashes break out between government and opposition MPs inside the Maldivian parliament.

Several MPs can be seen kicking and punching one another during the debate on Sunday (28 January) over the approval of new ministers.

Chaos ensued after the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) decided to withhold parliamentary approval for four members of newly-elected president Mohamed Muizzu’s cabinet ahead of a vote.

Members of the ruling People’s National Congress (PNC) and Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) in response staged a protest, obstructing the parliamentary session from proceeding.

Government MPs were seen disrupting the proceedings by blowing toy horns next to the speaker to stop him from addressing the special session.