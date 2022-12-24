Footage captures the moment gunfire rings out at the Mall of America in Minnesota, seeing shoppers flee for safety.

A 19-year-old man was killed in the December 23 shooting that prompted the country’s largest mall to be put on lockdown.

Jovonta Patton was filming inside the Gucci store when a loud bang is heard echoing nearby, prompting shoppers and mall workers to run for cover.

In a press conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said that prior to the shooting, it appeared there was a physical altercation between two groups, involving anywhere between five and nine people.

