Woman swears at elderly cyclist moments before she is fatally hit by car

CCTV footage shows the moment a pedestrian swore at an elderly cyclist just seconds before she was hit by a car and killed.

Celia Ward, 77, was cycling on the pavement when Auriol Grey, 49, raised her hand and yelled for her to get off the sidewalk

This video shows the retired midwife veering onto the road and into the path of a car that wasn’t able to stop in time.

She was pronounced dead at the scene in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

Grey has been convicted of manslaughter and is now facing possible jail time.

