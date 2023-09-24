This is the aftermath of Marcus Rashford’s crash which saw the footballer crash his £700,000 Rolls Royce into a lamppost.

The footballer was on his way home following Manchester United’s win against Burnley on Saturday night, when the crash happened.

The England international escaped unhurt.

Footage shared on social media shows a car dented on the side of the road, with police surrounding the scene with a traffic island toppled too.

Captain Bruno Fernandes also came across the scene and stopped to help.