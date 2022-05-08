All women, children, and elderly have been evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

The Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine has confirmed that all women, children, and elderly, have made it out of Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, after a number of successful evacuation missions.

“This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over,” Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram, after a further 50 civillians got out on Friday.

Many soldiers as well as civilians have been barricaded with lack of food, water, and medicine for weeks, in an attempt to save the last part of Mariupol under Ukrainian control.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.