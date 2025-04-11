Marjorie Taylor Greene says she receives the “most death threats in Congress” after her town hall speech was interrupted by protesters.

Several protesters disrupted her Georgia town hall on Tuesday (15 April), some of whom were tasered by police.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Taylor Greene insisted she was not intimidated by the protesters.

“There's no reason for screaming, yelling, ridiculous outrageous protesting,” she said.

“That disrupts the event for every single person that is there.”

She then added: “I have the most death threats in Congress, and at times, I have more death threats than even Speaker Johnson. And it shouldn't be that way.”