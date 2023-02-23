Martin Lewis has issued a warning to those looking to boost their state pensions.

To get the state pension, 35 qualifying national insurance years are needed.

If someone has missed any years of national insurance - for example if they were caring for someone or lived abroad for a period of time - they are able to “buy back” the years but must contact the government’s Future Pension Centre beforehand, the MoneySavingExpert said.

However, Mr Lewis warned that it may push these people into a higher tax bracket or diminish the amount of pension credit they are entitled to.

