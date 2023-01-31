Moment thief steals life-size gorilla statue from antique shop

CCTV footage captures the bizarre moment a thief steals a life-size gorilla statue from outside an antique shop.

The video shows the suspect picking up a pair of bolt cutters and severing the steel cable securing the item to the shopfront in Maryland.

He’s then seen lifting the gorilla into the back of his truck before driving off.

The Montgomery County Police Department is now asking for the public to help identify the suspect and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information.

