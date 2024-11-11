Masked robbers attack man at gas station before stealing his car

CCTV captured the moment armed robbers attacked a driver at a Houston gas station on Friday, October 25th, 2024 around 3:00am local time.

Three male suspects approached the victim while he was attempting to put gas in his car. Masked and allegedly armed with handguns, they demanded the victim’s wallet, cell phone and keys. After the robbery, the suspects fled the scene quickly in the victim’s vehicle.

The crime happened on the 7500 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houston, Texas.

The stolen vehicle was found the same day abandoned at the 5500 block of West Orem Drive. Houston Police Department are still working to identify the three suspects.