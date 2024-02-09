A suspect driving at almost 80mph smashed a stolen truck into a car in Bellingham, Massachusetts, newly-released dashcam footage shows.

Footage shows a 23-year-old man from Ashland "recklessly" operating the large vehicle at high speed on Pulaski Boulevard on 14 January.

He is seen taking his hands off the wheel, narrowly avoiding three vehicles before colliding with a fourth.

He fled the scene after the crash.

The man was later arrested and confessed to the police that he had been under the influence of an illegal substance while driving the truck, which was reported stolen

No serious injuries were reported.

The driver will appear in court in March.