Doctor shares measles signs and symptoms to look out for as UK cases surge

A doctor has shared the key signs and symptoms of measles, after a “national call to action” to ensure children are vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease.

Professor Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UKHSA, warned that measles is spreading among unvaccinated communities, and urged parents to check whether their children have had the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine show on Friday (19 January), Doctor Amir Khan shared the main measles symptoms people need to be aware of.