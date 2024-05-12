The Duchess of Sussex has opened up about finding out she is partly Nigerian through a genealogy test.

Meghan met with women in the West African nation on Saturday (11 May) and acknowledged Nigeria as “my country” during a speech.

She said: “When I had done the genealogy and I found out about my heritage, the first thing I did obviously was call my mom because I wanted to know if she had any awareness of it and I think, being African American and part of it is really not knowing so much about your lineage, your background, where you come from specifically and it was exciting for both of us to discover more and understand what that really means.”