Mel Stride ‘knows’ election result is ‘going to be a Labour landslide’

Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride is expecting a “landslide” victory from Labour, just one day before the public heads to the polling stations.

“We know what the results going to be, if the polls are right we know there’s going to be a Labour landslide”, he told Sky News, suggesting the party could surpass the victory of Tony Blair in 1997.

However, the ally of Rishi Sunak suggested that a loss for the Tories could buy them time to think about how to “reposition” themselves.