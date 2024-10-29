Melania Trump defends husband Donald Trump as she insists: ‘He is not Hitler’

Former first lady Melania Trump has publically defended her husband insisting: “He is not Hitler”.

Mrs Trump came to her husband’s defense after former White House chief of staff John Kelly told various media that Trump had praised Hitler and Nazi Germany during his time in office.

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Tuesday (29 October), she said: “It’s terrible, he’s not Hitler.

When asked why he is running for president again, instead of retiring to a beach, she said: “My husband loves his country and wants to make it successful for all of the people.

“He loves people and he wants to make this country great again.”