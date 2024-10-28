Melania Trump's surprise speech at Madison Square Garden on Sunday (27 October) marked her debut appearance on her husband's campaign trail with days to go until the US election.

The former first lady attended the RNC in Milwaukee and the Al Smith dinner in New York City but has, for the most part, been absent.

On Sunday, her appearance was not on a pre-released list of speakers.

"Let us charge together with a shared vision that builds on American greatness. Let's [seize] this moment and create a country for tomorrow, the future that we deserve," she said.