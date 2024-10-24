A California district attorney has recommended the Menendez brothers be resentenced for the murders of their parents over 30 years ago.

The official has asked for a new sentence that, if successful, would see the brothers released immediately because they were under 26 when the crimes were committed.

Brothers Lyle and Erik are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting their parents in the family’s Beverly Hills mansion in 1989.

The brothers originally argued they should be tried for manslaughter, claiming they killed their parents after a lifetime of sexual abuse from their father

Interest has surged in recent months because of two Netflix programmes about the case.