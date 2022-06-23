US Attorney General Merrick Garland makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Merrick Garland visited Ukraine on Tuesday (21 June) to discuss efforts to prosecute those involved in war crimes during Russia's invasion.

The US Attorney General made the unannounced visit to meet with Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, entering the country from the Polish border.

Garland said that a War Crimes Accountability Team would be formed in the Justice Department, led by Eli Rosenbaum, to hold the Russians accountable.

"There is no hiding place for war criminals," Garland said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.