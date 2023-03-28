Fire at migrant facility in Mexico leaves at least 39 dead

At least 39 people had been killed and dozens more seriously injured after a fire spread through an immigration detention centre in the Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez, close to the US border.

Footage from the scene shows ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue around the facility, after the blaze broke out on Monday evening (27 March).

Ciudad Juarez is a popular crossing point for migrants entering the US and shelters in the city host people waiting for opportunities to cross the border, or who have requested asylum in the US.

