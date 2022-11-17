Independent TV
Three men found guilty of murdering 298 people on Malaysian Airlines flight 17
Three men have been found guilty of killing the passengers and crew of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014.
The plane was carrying 298 people from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a Russian made-missile over Ukraine.
Ukrainian separatist leader Leonid Kharchenko and Russian intelligence agents Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinskiy were sentenced to life in jail.
Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the prosecutors had proven the aircraft was brought down by a Buk missile.
Oleg Pulatov, a fourth man, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.
