Footage shows orca in tiny pool at Miami Seaquarium just metres from ocean

Aerial footage shows huge aquatic animals living in tiny pools just metres away from the ocean in Florida.

An orca, two Pacific white-sided dolphins, and several manatees can be seen at the 38-acre Miami Seaquarium in Key Biscayne.

The killer whale, named Lolita, was captured in August 1970 and has been in captivity at the oceanarium since the September of that year.

Footage shows Lolita swimming alone in a small tank full of green water.

SWNS contacted Miami Seaquarium for comment.

