Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:59
Michael Gove dodges £1000 bet on Rwanda flights with Trevor Phillips and offers him dinner instead
Michael Gove has refused to follow Rishi Sunak’s example and enter into a £1,000 bet over the success of the Government’s Rwanda asylum scheme.
The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “I don’t have that sort of money, Trevor.”
But he added “we absolutely will” get flights off the ground before the general election.
Asked whether he would make the bet with £100, Mr Gove said: “I would happily give you 100 quid, take you out for a very nice meal and spend that money on making sure that you are a happier man.”
Phillips replied: “This is a political programme, not a dating agency.”
Up next
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
15:04
Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster
03:35
A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:44
Jamie George hopeful after England’s victory against Wales
00:26
Man City’s Erling Haaland speaks after scoring double against Everton
00:40
CCTV shows football league player racially abused by supporter
00:29
Watch: Emma Raducanu laughs as cat invades court at Abu Dhabi Open
00:32
Man pulled from rushing floodwater in dramatic helicopter rescue
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:48
Greta Thunberg protests at museum event hours after court appearance
00:52
Lorraine compares Masked Singer’s Bigfoot to her dog
00:26
Gavin and Stacey stars reunite as actress addresses future of show
01:07
Ian McKellen shares ‘ghostly’ encounter while waiting for London train
03:59