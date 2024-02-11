Michael Gove has refused to follow Rishi Sunak’s example and enter into a £1,000 bet over the success of the Government’s Rwanda asylum scheme.

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary told Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips: “I don’t have that sort of money, Trevor.”

But he added “we absolutely will” get flights off the ground before the general election.

Asked whether he would make the bet with £100, Mr Gove said: “I would happily give you 100 quid, take you out for a very nice meal and spend that money on making sure that you are a happier man.”

Phillips replied: “This is a political programme, not a dating agency.”