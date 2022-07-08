Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:46
Teenager saves baby from sunken boat during dangerous migrant crossing in Mediterranean Sea
Distressing footage captures the moment 71 migrants are rescued from a sinking boat in the Mediterranean Sea.
At least 30 people were still missing days after the incident, while a number of others have been confirmed dead after the rubber boat partially sank.
Doctors Without Borders used its Norwegian-flagged ship to execute the rescue operation last month (27 June) and is now urging the Maltese and Italian authorities to safely house the survivors.
In the footage, a teenage boy can be seen heroically rescuing a baby from the wreck, before both are pulled to safety.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:27
Woman has no idea Boris Johnson announced resignation in hilarious viral clip
00:58
Ringo Starr is ‘sure’ Boris Johnson will ‘get another job’ after stepping down as PM
00:52
‘None of us know how long we’ll stay in roles’, says new education secretary
01:24
Sadiq Khan calls for general election following Boris Johnson’s resignation
01:17
Shinzo Abe: Japan’s former prime minister dies after shooting at campaign event
02:11
Boris Johnson resigns as prime minister of United Kingdom
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
02:40
Who could replace Boris Johnson in the role of prime minister?
01:15
Moment woman is pulled out alive from submerged car after offroad crash in Florida
00:59
Children jump out second-storey window of burning house during dramatic police rescue
00:44
Chicago shooting: ‘Everyone started yelling at us to run,’ recall father and son
00:50
Highland Park shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago parade
01:42
Kamala Harris calls Supreme Court ruling on abortion 'outrageous'
00:53
NYPD rescue man stranded in sea after his jet ski overturned
00:30
Police officer wrestles alligator back into river with bare hands
01:20
Trump tried to 'grab wheel' when told he wasn't being taken to Capitol, Jan 6 hearing told
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
05:47
The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground
00:38
Rafael Nadal says he is 'very sad' to pull out of Wimbledon semi-final
01:19
Wife of detained basketball star Brittney Griner pleads US government to bring her back
03:19
Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios book semi-final spots on day 10
00:30
Euro 2022: England win over Austria is ‘a boost’, says Sarina Wiegman
00:58
Euro 2022: England ‘ready to go’ ahead of tournament opener, Sarina Wiegman says
03:23
Wimbledon: The victorious moments for Norrie and Djokovic on day nine
01:46
Christophe Galtier ‘moved and proud’ to be appointed PSG manager
00:36
‘I do what I want’: Kyrgios clashes with reporter after flouting Wimbledon’s all-white rule
00:31
Penguins and otters refuse cheaper fish diet as Japanese aquarium faces rising costs
00:57
Near-extinct three-legged tortoise settles into new life on wheels at Chester zoo
01:28
Sydney suburb underwater as residents evacuated after flood
01:05
Activist fails to save 600-year-old oak tree after camping in it for two days
01:16
Monster stingray caught in Mekong River stuns scientists with incredible size
00:18
Streets flooded as storm hits France amid heatwave warning
01:05
WWII shipwreck revealed after Italian drought leaves river without water
00:39
New Jersey: Huge wildfire rages across 7,000 acres in Wharton State Forest
00:42
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract
00:41
‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
02:01
James Caan: The Godfather star dies aged 82
10:30
The Lazarus Project and The Terminal List | Binge or Bin
00:51
Boris Johnson says ‘some people can’t take their drink’ amid Pincher scandal
02:01
Stranger Things writers explain how they decided who would die in season four
00:26
Tom Hanks ‘doesn’t understand’ why Tim Allen was replaced by Chris Evans in Lightyear
00:52
Mona Hammond: Eastenders and Desmond's star dies aged 91
01:03
ITV newsreader Bob Warman thanks viewers as he retires after 50 years of presenting
00:35
Hoards of teenage ‘Gentleminions’ turn up to cinema wearing suits for The Rise of Gru
10:30
The Lazarus Project and The Terminal List | Binge or Bin
10:02
For All Mankind and Love Island | Binge or Bin
09:27
Stranger Things and Borgen: Power & Glory | Binge or Bin
09:51
The Staircase and Conversations With Friends | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
01:56
Dr Hazel Wallace explains how sex can help us sleep better
01:08
Love Island star Yewande Biala reveals her dating mishaps
00:54
Love Island’s Yewande Biala opens up about dating as a Black woman
36:00
Writer Salma El-Wardany discusses the importance of female friendship
01:51
‘The Food Medic’ reveals which foods to eat during your period
00:34
'Psychic' seal predicts who the next prime minister will be
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
01:56
Dr Hazel Wallace explains how sex can help us sleep better
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21