Distressing footage captures the moment 71 migrants are rescued from a sinking boat in the Mediterranean Sea.

At least 30 people were still missing days after the incident, while a number of others have been confirmed dead after the rubber boat partially sank.

Doctors Without Borders used its Norwegian-flagged ship to execute the rescue operation last month (27 June) and is now urging the Maltese and Italian authorities to safely house the survivors.

In the footage, a teenage boy can be seen heroically rescuing a baby from the wreck, before both are pulled to safety.

