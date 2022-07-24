My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was 'on crack' for the past three decades

Mike Lindell has said he was 'on crack' for the past three decades.

The My Pillow CEO make the remark during an interview with the Right Side Broadcasting Network at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Arizona.

The reporter from the conservative channel said "In politics over the last 10, 20, 30 years, if you look back no one cared, no one was paying attention.”

“I certainly didn’t. I was on crack", Mr Lindell responded, laughing.

