Watch: Smoke billows from vehicles engulfed by fire after explosion in Milan

Footage shows smoke rising from a number of vehicles that were engulfed in flames after an explosion in the centre of Milan.

One person was injured after a van transporting oxygen gas canisters exploded in the street on Thursday 11 May.

Nearby cars and motorbikes were set ablaze, local officials said.

Giuseppe Sala, mayor of Milan, ruled out foul play and also confirmed that no one had died in the incident.

He said the driver of the van had told the fire brigade that the blaze had started in his engine.

“He quickly grabbed the oxygen cylinders he was carrying... He tried to limit the damage but then there was an explosion.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.