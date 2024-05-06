President of Argentina, Javier Milei was caught off-guard not knowing who Liz Truss is - despite the former prime minister naming him her "favourite" Conservative leader.

Mr Milei was being interviewed by the BBC, when he was informed of Truss' remarks, to which he simply responded: "Who?"

“I do not have elements to give an opinion, but in the UK what is defined as conservative, we libertarians have a lot of common ground with that", he said after a bit more explanation.

The 53-year-old was elected last December, and is known for his controversial stances against gay rights and abortion.