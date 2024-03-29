Moment 300 children storm shopping centre in Milton Keynes

Hundreds of screaming children stormed a Milton Keynes shopping centre before clashing with security on Thursday, 28 March.

Video posted to the Milton Keynes Community Hub Facebook page shows a large group of youngsters being confronted by police and security guards at the Centre:MK.

Thames Valley Police issued a dispersal order in response to "an incident of antisocial behaviour involving around 300 children" until midnight.

"Our officers continue to be out and about following the disorder earlier today," they said.