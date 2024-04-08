Miriam Margolyes says ‘Hitler has won’ as she condemns Israel-Gaza war

Actress Miriam Margolyes has condemned Israel’s action in Gaza stating “Hitler has won”.

In a video shared by The Jewish Council of Australia, the Jewish and Australian citizen shared how “ashamed” she is of Israel.

In the post, shared on 6 April, the 83-year-old said: “I have never been so ashamed of Israel as I am at this moment.

“To me, it seems as if Hitler has won. He's changed us Jews from being compassionate and carrying into this vicious, genocidal, nationalist nation, pursuing and killing women and children.”