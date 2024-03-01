State trooper moves massive hay bale out of road: ‘Never miss leg day’

Watch as a state trooper moves a massive hay bale - which had become a traffic hazard - out of the road in Missouri.

Footage shows the officer working hard to move the object, initially trying to push it to the side of the road before realising it’s too heavy.

Luckily, Trooper Isaiah Lemasters “never misses leg day” and was able to lift the bale and flip it away from the road.

“Anyone missing a round bale?” Missouri State Highway Patrol wrote, sharing the amusing video on social media.

“Trooper Isaiah ‘Never Miss Leg Day’ Lemasters was able to move this traffic hazard off the roadway for you. All in a day’s work!”