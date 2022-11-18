Mother very ‘thankful’ after 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister at home

A mother has praised her young daughter for helping deliver her baby sister at home.

Viola Fair Moore went into labour three weeks early at her home in Missouri and 10-year-old Miracle helped her through the birth.

Miracle called the emergency services and stayed on the line as she coached her mother through the delivery of her newborn, Jayla.

Emergency responders arrived minutes later and were able to take over from the 10-year-old and transport her mother and her sister to the hospital “safe and sound”.

