A Black teenager was shot by a homeowner in Missouri after he went to pick up his siblings at the wrong address.

Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot in the head on 13 April outside the home in Kansas City.

The teenager’s parents had asked him to pick up his siblings at a property on 115th Terrace, but he went to 115th Street instead.

After the shooting, Yarl was taken to hospital where he is described to be in stable condition.

The homeowner was arrested and released pending further inquiries.

