Martin Lewis has explained how to get up to £200 “free cash” by switching banks.

Breaking offers down into top “upfront”, “service” and “ongoing reward” deals, he named four banks that Britons should consider changing to.

The MoneySavingExpert said NatWest and Royal Bank of Scotland are offering the best upfront deals, while First Direct is his top “service” pick and Halifax has the best ongoing rewards.

“Most people say it’s easy and hassle free,” Lewis said of switching banks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.