‘Leave pity city,’ CEO tells employees worried about not getting a bonus

The CEO of an office furniture company chastise employees in a March town hall who questioned how they will “stay motivated” if not offered a cash bonus.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, MillerKnoll CEO and president Andi Owen urged employees to “leave pity city” after she was asked about bonuses amid struggles at the company.

“You can visit pity city, but you can’t live there,” she said, appearing upset with questions on the call.

“So people, leave pity city, let’s get it done.”

