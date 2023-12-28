Winston Churchill and Buckingham Palace celebrated on new coins for 2024

Commemorative coins celebrating Sir Winston Churchill, Buckingham Palace and the RNLI have been unveiled by the Royal Mint among five new designs to appear in 2024.

The new coins will celebrate some key events and anniversaries, the Mint said.

The 2024 Annual Set will include designs for a Buckingham Palace £5 coin; a 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill £2 coin; a 200th anniversary of the National Gallery £2 coin; a 200th anniversary of the RNLI 50p coin; and a Team GB and ParalympicsGB 50p coin.