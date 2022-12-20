Thieves steal coins from children's charity fountain in Nottingham shopping centre

Two brazen thieves waded into a fountain at a shopping centre in Nottingham to steal coins thrown in by shoppers for a children’s charity on 17 December.

Footage shows the paid climbing into the water of the Emmet Clock in the Victoria Centre before filling their pockets with money.

A spokesperson for the Victoria Centre said that CCTV footage has been handed to police.

“It is upsetting for everyone to see the blatant disregard that is being shown for the generosity of others and the vital work that charities in our city carry out,” they said.

