Moroccan national footballers donate blood to help earthquake victims

Morocco’s national football players donated blood at a medical center in Agadir city on Saturday (9 September) after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck the country.

More than 2,100 people are confirmed to have died and thousands have been injured after the earthquake on Friday according to the country’s interior ministry.

Morocco had been scheduled to play Liberia in a qualifying game for the African Cup of Nations but the game was postponed indefinitely.

West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd said: “Our first duty is to make Moroccans happy, and also to be on their side when something like this happens.”