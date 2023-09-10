Watch: Moment deadly earthquake strikes busy Marrakech street captured on CCTV

CCTV has captured the moment a deadly earthquake struck a busy Marrakech street late on Friday 8 September.

The footage shows the ground shaking before people run for cover as buildings and debris crumble from the force of the tremors.

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, around 40 miles south of the ancient city of Marrakech, and has killed at least 2,100 people so far.

Another 2,500 people are injured with most of the casualties reported to be in hard-to-reach areas.

UK justice secretary Alex Chalk has said Britain stands “ready to provide whatever assistance is required”.