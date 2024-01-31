Sir Keir Starmer has mocked a Conservative MP who claimed he could not afford to pay his mortgage on a £118,300 ministerial salary.

George Freeman, MP for Mid Norfolk, quit as science minister last November in order to take other jobs.

“One of the most difficult experiences for any member of this house is speaking to those at the sharp end of this government’s cost of living crisis. So nobody could fail to be moved by the plight of the member of Mid Norfolk,” Sir Keir began.

“His mortgage has gone up £1,200 a month. He’s been forced to quit his dream job to pay for it... a Tory MP counting the cost of Tory chaos.

“After 14 years, have we finally discovered what they meant when they said: ‘We’re all in this together?’”