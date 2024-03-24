Zelensky rejects Putin’s claims that Ukraine was involved in Moscow attack

Ukrainian president, Zelensky, has released a video statement rejecting Vladimir Putin’s claims that the country had involvement in the recent Moscow concert massacre.

Despite ISIS claiming responsibility for the attack, the Kremlin still found a way to point the finger at Ukraine.

“Instead of taking care of his Russian citizens and addressing them, this duffer Putin remained silent for a day, thinking about how to link this to Ukraine”, he told followers.

“Those hundreds of thousands of Russians who are now killing on Ukrainian soil would certainly be enough to deter any terrorists.”