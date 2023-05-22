Watch: Ash cloud engulfs Italian city as Mount Etna erupts

Catania’s skies were obscured by clouds of smoke and ash after Mount Etna Erupted on Sunday, 21 May.

Footage shows a thick coating of lapilli - hardened lava - covering cars parked close to the mountain.

Flights were suspended at Catania airport after ash fell on the runway.

No injuries have been reported.

Monitoring has recorded evidence of increased tremor activity in recent days, Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said.

Local news reported residents in Adrano and Biancavilla heard loud booms from the volvano on Sunday.

