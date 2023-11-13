Mount Etna shoots lava into night sky amid eruption after months of calm

Italy’s Mount Etna shot lava into the sky on Sunday, 12 November, spewing ash high over the Mediterranean island of Sicily.

According to Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, “the height of the eruptive column is estimated to be about 4500m above sea level.”

Catania airport nearby remained open despite the volcano’s activity and ash precipitation.

It shut in August due to an ash cloud from an Etna eruption.

As one of the most active volcanoes in Europe, Mount Etna has been in an almost constant state of activity for the last ten years.