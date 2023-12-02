Stunning footage shows Mount Etna volcano eruption inside snow-capped crater

Italy’s Etna volcano was seen erupting from its snowcapped south-eastern crater on Friday morning (1 December), sending spouts of lava high into the air.

According to the local Institute of Volcanology, the explosions could be seen between every 60 and 880 minutes.

The volcano erupts frequently, so there isn’t cause for concern, according to experts.

No damage or injuries have been reported since the eruption pattern began on 19 November, however, the ash clouds caused by it have threatened to disrupt travel at Catania’s nearby airport.