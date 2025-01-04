Three hillwalkers rescued after walking through blizzard in freezing temperatures

Three people were rescued on a mountain in Scotland on Thursday (2 January), after they got into difficulty in the wind and snow.

Braemar Mountain Rescue team had their first callout of the year 2025 to rescue three hillwalkers in the Cairngorms.

Videos and photos shared by Braemar Mountain Rescue showed how heavy the snow is on the ground and the challenging conditions they faced rescuing the walkers.

New snow warnings have been issued across the UK, on top of two amber alerts, as a cold blast is set to sweep the country over the weekend, bringing sub-zero temperatures, health risks and disruption.