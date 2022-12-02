‘Confused and concerned’: Moment fake reporter questions police about Idaho murders

A woman has been exposed as falsy posing as a journalist to question police about the killing of four University of Idaho students.

This footage shows the moment the “fake reporter” identified herself as being with student newspaper, The Pathfinder.

She proceeded to ask Moscow police about the murder weapon and the “possibility that the killer might be a female.”

In a Facebook statement, The Pathfinder said the woman was not affiliated with them, and they were “confused and concerned” by the incident on November 23.

