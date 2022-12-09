Idaho murders: Police search for car seen near where students were killed

Police have asked for the public’s assistance in tracking down the occupant of a car seen close to where four University of Idaho students were killed in an off-campus home on 13 November.

Autopsies have determined that Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death.

The Moscow Police department issued a statement on 7 December, appealing for help to find the occupant or occupants of a white

Hyundai Elantra made between 2011 and 2013 seen near the site, saying that they could have “criticial information” about the case.

