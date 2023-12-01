Gunmen stalk murder victim as he visits sick mother hours before killing

Gunmen follow their murder victim home from visiting his sick mother just moments before he is shot dead, CCTV shows.

Police investigating the murder of Newry man Mark Lovell have released footage of the gunmen’s car as they issue a new appeal for information on the anniversary of Mr Lovell’s death.

The 58-year-old was shot several times on 1 December 2022 as he sat inside his car outside his home in Ardcarn Park.

Six people were arrested following the attack, but so far no one has been charged.