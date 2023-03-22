The sister of a murdered Florida teenager dropped 114 aqua-coloured stones into a jar as she gave powerful testimony to a judge who will sentence her killer.

Tristyn Bailey, 13, was stabbed 114 times in May 2021 by her classmate Aiden Fucci, who is now 16.

“This jar now holds 114 stones. One for each of the 114 stab wounds that my sister had to endure,” Alexis Bailey told the court as she spent nearly two minutes dropping the symbolic stones.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.